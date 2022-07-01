Fredericksburg region celebrates July 4

Several Independence Day celebrations are on tap this weekend in the Fredericksburg region. Here is a roundup of a few of those events:

SUNDAY

Stars & Stripes Spectacular: The 16th annual extravaganza—which had been set for Saturday but will happen today because of Saturday’s rainy forecast—will feature four stages of entertainment, children’s activities and inflatables, historical site tours, and food and business vendors from 4–10 p.m. in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area. The musical lineup includes U.S. Army Band Downrange from 7–9 p.m. on the Main Stage; Clear Cut Bluegrass Band from 4–9 p.m. on the Bluegrass Stage, and DJ Dicky Estes from 4–10 p.m. at Merchant Square Pavilion. Over on the Children’s Stage: demonstrations, 4–6 p.m.; and magician and juggler Jonathan Austin, 6:30–8 p.m. Visitors can also take free tours of historic Spotsylvania Courthouse and the Old Jail. Fireworks will kick off about 9:20 p.m. Shuttles will transport visitors from Courtland high and elementary schools to Spotsylvania Elementary; limited free parking at the Public Safety Building lot on Dean Ridings Lane and limited paid parking in the field at the corner of Brock Road and Courthouse Bypass (entrance off Brock Road); $5 donation will go toward the Spotsylvania High School Athletic Boosters. Limited handicap parking can be found at the Public Safety Building and next to Spotsylvania Elementary and the Holbert Building. 540/507-7529; Spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

MONDAY

FOURTH IN FREDERICKSBURG FESTIVAL: Riverfront Park (713 Sophia St.) will be bustling with activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Enjoy an art and crafts show with artists along Sophia, Charlotte and Hanover streets; children’s activities featuring DJ Bill Carroll, face painting, moon bounce, gyroscope ride, the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia and a variety of food vendors. Live music will be provided by Patsy’s Country Classics, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Memories of Elvis by Michael Hoover, 1:30–3:30 p.m. Presentation of the Colors will take place at noon Riverfront Park, with a welcome from Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. The fireworks show will take place at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium and will start about 9 p.m. Not allowed: tents, alcoholic beverages, sparklers and grills. For more information about Fredericksburg’s festivities, visit fxbg.com/fourth-in-fredericksburg.

4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR: Stafford County’s celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Monday at John Lee Pratt Park (120 River Road) and will include live music by the Fredericksburg Concert Band, surprise grab bags for family fun, yard games, food trucks and a DJ and fireworks. The fireworks display will begin at dusk. Admission is free; on-site parking is limited. Carpooling is strongly advised.

FERRY FARM: George Washington’s Boyhood Home (268 Kings Highway, Stafford), will host activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can meet a George Washington reenactor, play Colonial games, tour the Washington House, talk with archaeologists at a dig site, and explore historical encamped military units. There will also be a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Admission is $1 per person at the door for ages 3 and older. Food trucks will be on-site. Parking and shuttles will be provided at the Eagles Lodge, 21 Cool Springs Road; shuttles will also stop at the downtown Fredericksburg celebration at Caroline and Charlotte streets. The event will be canceled in case of rain. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.

WASHINGTON HERITAGE MUSEUMS: Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop (1020 Caroline St., Fredericksburg) will host free live readings of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. At Rising Sun Tavern (1304 Caroline St.), costumed interpreters will lead Fourth of July Story Time with children’s books on the American Revolution at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Guests will also be able to tour the tavern, built in the 1760s and originally home to George Washington’s youngest brother Charles. Tours will be offered at standard admission prices. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

FALLEN HEROES 5-MILER/CHILDREN’S STROLL AND ROLL: The annual Fallen Heroes 5-Miler kicks off at 7:30 a.m. The race starts at Caroline Street between Lafayette and Frederick and wraps up at Charlotte Street between Princess Anne and Caroline streets in Fredericksburg. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit that provides support to the Veterans and First Responders in need of assistance in our local community. Registration is $40 for in-person or virtual; price goes up after July 2. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/Info/VA/Fredericksburg/HeritageFestival5Miler. The Children’s Run and Stroll, hosted by the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, begins at 9:30 a.m. The parade route runs along Caroline Street from the train station to Market Square. Prizes will be awarded for best adult and best child costumes, and best decorated bicycle and wagon/stroller. Participants should line up at the VRE parking lot at 9 a.m. Find more information at fxbg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Roll-and-stroll.pdf.