Fredericksburg region has first deadly COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home since spring

Early on in the pandemic, the state health department didn’t identify where outbreaks happened in an effort to protect patient privacy. But when incidents in facilities started resulting in the deaths of hundreds of elderly people, state leaders were compelled to notify the public where they were taking place.

Through early November, almost 142,000 patients and staff at nursing homes nationwide had died from the virus, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Estimates through March of this year—before the delta variant took hold—suggested that COVID had killed one of every 10 nursing home residents in the United States, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Once vaccines came on the scene and Virginia’s state of emergency was lifted in July, the state health department stopped providing weekly reports about outbreaks. Then in August, clusters of cases began again, but among a different age group as students returned to classes.

The majority of outbreaks in progress throughout Virginia involve day care centers and schools. While they’re more common among the younger set, outbreaks certainly are more deadly to older people.