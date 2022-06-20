FredNats edge Myrtle Beach in series finale

ARRUDA RESCUES FREDNATS

If the Fredericksburg Nationals somehow win the Carolina League's North Division first-half title, J.T. Arruda's glove may be a big reason why.

Arruda made a lunging catch of a foul ball while flipping into the stands to end Sunday night's 4-3, 10-inning victory at Myrtle Beach that sustained the FredNats' slim playoff hopes.

With the potential tying run at third base, Arruda snagged Kevin Made's foul popup to help fourth-place Fredericksburg (32-31) remain within two games of division leader Carolina with three games left in the first-half schedule. The division winner in each half of the season qualifies for the league playoffs in September.

Jeremy De La Rosa's RBI groundout in the top of the 10th scored Viandel Pena with the eventual winning run, making a relief winner of Jack Sinclair (4-1). Pena went 3 for 5 and scored twice for the FredNats.

Fredericksburg opens a six-game series at Salem on Tuesday. The first three count toward the first-half standings.