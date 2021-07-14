FredNats fall in extra innings to Hillcats

The Fredericksburg Nationals were an out away from improving to a perfect 5-0 record in extra-inning games, but were walked off by the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday night in a 7-6, 10-inning final.

Angel Martinez hit a game-tying RBI single for the Hillcats with two outs in the 10th, and scored from first on a walk-off double from Cody Farhat to send the FredNats to their eighth loss in as many games this season in Lynchburg.

The FredNats held three different leads, beginning with a 1-0 edge in the second after Jeremy De La Rosa’s RBI single. De La Rosa later added two more singles for his first three-hit game of the season.

The 1-0 lead held into the middle innings, thanks to a dominant eight-strikeout start for Michael Cuevas.

The FredNats put up two runs in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk to Geraldi Diaz and a Viandel Peña RBI single.

In the eighth, the FredNats mounted a two-out rally as Junior Martina singled and Kevin Strohschein followed with a go-ahead two-run homer.