FredNats get three runs in 10th to edge Salem

The Fredericksburg Nationals scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning of Thursday’s game against the Salem Red Sox, prevailing 7-4 for their second win in a row.

Cole Daily brought home Viandel Peña on a fielder’s choice for the game-winning run, and two additional insurance runs scored without a base hit as the FredNats improved to 2-0 in extra-inning games.

Bryan Peña pitched well over 5.2 innings in his start for Fredericksburg, but allowed an unearned run in the first after an error on a pickoff throw followed by a fielding error. Peña allowed another run in the third on a two-out RBI single from Joe Davis to put the Red Sox ahead 2-0.

The FredNats strung together three doubles in the fourth inning to score four runs and take a lead against Salem starter Ryan Zeferjahn.

With runners at second and third and one out in the top of the tenth, Daily chopped a grounder towards second that sent Peña charging home. He was tagged before touching the plate, but catcher Alex Erro lost control of the ball and the FredNats took a 5-4 lead. De La Rosa scored on a wild pitch, Ricardo Méndez drove in Daily with a sacrifice fly, and Tanner Driskill retired the Red Sox in order in the bottom of the tenth to seal the win with a save.