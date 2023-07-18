Outfielder Daylen Lile, the Fredericksburg Nationals’ most consistent hitter this season, was promoted to High-A Wilmington (Del.) on Tuesday.

First baseman Brandon Boissiere also earned a promotion before the FredNats began a six -game series at Augusta (Ga.). It was part of a post-All-Star movement that saw former Fredericksburg infielder Brady House sent from Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg.

After missing last season following Tommy John elbow surgery, Lile was batting .291 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Fredericksburg. Washington’s second-round draft pick in 2021, he ranked second in the Carolina League in runs scored (49), third in RBIs and tied for fifth in hits (73).

Boissiere was batting .227 with five homers and 29 RBIs in his second season with the FredNats.

Infielder Leandro Emiliani was demoted from Wilmington to Fredericksburg, where he also played in 2021 and 2022.