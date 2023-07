Lile wins weekly CL honor

Fredericksburg Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of July 3-9.

In five games against the Delmarva Shorebirds, Lile went 8 for 17 (.471) with a home run, three doubles, a triple, six RBIs and six runs scored.

After missing all of 2022 due to an elbow injury, Lile ranks in the top 10 in the Carolina League in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentages, RBIs, OPS and runs scored.