FredNats notch third shutout in a week

After posting just two shutouts in the first three months of their inaugural season, the Fredericksburg Nationals suddenly have notched three in a week.

The latest was Sunday’s 4–0 blanking of visiting Salem, giving the FredNats wins in four of the six games of the series against the first-place Red Sox. That included a 12–0 victory in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, in which three pitchers (Gilberto Chu, Amos Willingham and Leif Strom) combined on a no-hitter.

On Sunday, Matt Merrill pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits and striking out four without issuing a walk. Carlos Romero (3–3) earned the win with two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season, and Tomás Alastre earned his first professional save by getting the final six outs.

Kevin Strohschein and Onyx Vega drove in runs for Fredericksburg, which also blanked Fayetteville 2-0 in the finale of its previous series and has a 7–6 record in August. After an off day on Monday, the FredNats begin a six-game series Tuesday at Delmarva.