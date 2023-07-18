Fredericksburg Nationals manager Jake Lowery acknowledges that each time his players take the field, they’re auditioning not just for Washington but the other 29 Major League Baseball organizations as well.

And Lowery is confident that Daylen Lile has not gone unnoticed — even with higher-profile outfield prospects like James Wood and Robert Hassell III playing at a higher level in the Nationals’ organization and two straight drafts with a heralded outfielder as the team’s top pick (Elijah Green in 2022, Dylan Crews this year).

“For us, we want him to make it to the big leagues with the Nationals, but you have to put him in somewhere,” Lowery said of Lile, a 2021 second-round draft pick. “He’s a big-leaguer.”

Lile, 20, enters this week’s series at Augusta hitting .291 with 48 RBIs and seven home runs. He’s also flashed his speed, stealing 21 bases.

“Honestly, man he’s the best player we’ve seen this year,” Lowery said. “Just continues to have great at-bats: he’s got a line drive swing, gapping balls and stealing bases and turning singles into doubles. He’s always looking for that extra base.”

Green still gone

For the past three weeks, there’s been a conspicuous omission from the FredNats’ starting lineup. Green, Washington’s 2022 first-round draft pick, hasn’t played since June 28 and also hasn’t appeared on Fredericksburg’s injured/reserve list.

Asked about Green’s absence from the lineup, Lowery played coy but did divulge Green is still traveling with the team.

“We should be getting him back at some point in the second half, but he’s just not with us right now,” Lowery said. “We’ll get him back at some point.”

Green, 19, has struggled mightily with swings and misses, striking out in more than half of his 211 at bats as a FredNat. The IMG Academy product has shown flashes, however. Green’s 22 stolen bases still lead Fredericksburg despite his lengthy stint on the bench.

Bat to the future

The MLB Futures Game is meant to showcase the stars of tomorrow in front of a national audience. Where two players in this year’s event are concerned, though, FredNats fans got an advanced screening.

Wood, who joined Fredericksburg mid-season in 2022 following the blockbuster trade that sent superstar Juan Soto to San Diego, started in right field for the National League team and went 0 for 1 with a walk.

Wood was joined on the NL roster by Brady House, Washington 2021 first-round draft pick. House, 20, started his second professional season in Low A, before earning a promotion to Wilmington in late May.

Playing his relatively new position of third base, House collected a hit and scored a run during the contest, which was played at T Mobile Park in Seattle on July 8.

“You’re really happy for both of them,” Lowery said, “and it’s fun to see them on the national stage where everybody can see what we always see already.