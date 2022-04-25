FredNats notebook: Team's early attendance, performance are encouraging

For most minor-league teams, the goal heading into the 2022 season was to restore ticket sales and attendance figures to pre-pandemic levels.

The Fredericksburg Nationals, however, didn’t have that baseline available. The last time Washington’s Carolina League affiliate played a full season sans restrictions, they did so in Potomac, with a crumbling stadium and similarly disintegrating fanbase.

“We’re definitely not comparing ourselves to the P-Nats,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said in a recent phone interview. “The scope of the fans, the market, everything about it is so night and day compared to where we were in 2019.”

While the FredNats don’t have a full season on which to base expectations, they did have at their disposal data from this past August, when COVID-19 began to recede from the public psyche and restrictions on outdoor events expired.

“That’s exactly where we’ve picked up from,” Hall said.

By any metric, the FredNats enjoyed a good opening week. The team sold out four of its first six home games, according to Hall, missing a fifth sellout by 200 fans on last Sunday.

Virginia Credit Union Stadium has a 4,000-seat capacity, but sellouts often include hundreds of “standing room only” tickets, Hall said. For example, an announced 4,571 fans took in Fredericksburg’s April 12 home opener against the Carolina Mudcats.

The FredNats currently have approximately 2,000 season ticket holders and are actively seeking more, Hall said. While tickets are available on game day, Hall suggested fans purchase at least week in advance to secure their desired location in the stadium.

There are a few factors that have contributed to the strong fan response early on. The general manager pointed to new pitch clock rules that have shaved 20 minutes off game time through the first three weeks of the minor league season.

An intriguing collection of prospects—headlined by 2021 first-round pick Brady House—have helped fill the seats.

Then there’s the product itself. Fredericksburg, a team that started out its inaugural season 0–15, currently sits atop the Carolina League standings with a 11–4 record.

“Obviously the winning nature of the baseball isn’t hurting at all,” Hall said.

Summer concert series

The team’s summer concert series returns on June 5, featuring a performance from jazz saxophonist Kenny G.

On June 26, rock bands Hinder and Buckcherry will perform at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The series closes with a performance from comedian Jeff Dunham on August 7.

The shows, which take place on the field, coincide with FredNats’ road trips. {span}Tickets to those shows will be available starting April 29 at frednatsconcerts.com.

