FredNats out-slug Hillcats in 10-1 victory

José Sánchez collected three extra-base hits, Onix Vega drove in three runs and the Fredericksburg Nationals drubbed the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night by a score of 10-1.

The FredNats knocked out a season-high 14 hits to give Carlos Romero his first win of the season. Ricardo Méndez contributed two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

RBI singles from Vega and Jake Boone put the FredNats up 2-0 in the second against Lynchburg starter Jordan Jones (L, 1-6). Sánchez led off the third with a solo homer to extend the lead to 3-0.

Romero completed 5.0 innings for the first time this season, allowing only a fourth-inning homer to Miguel Jerez. He was supported with a pair of insurance runs in the fifth as Kevin Strohschein doubled with the bases loaded, stretching the Fredericksburg lead to 5-1.

Méndez led off the seventh with a double to keep his hitting streak alive, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Vega. A two-out rally in the eighth netted three more runs, as Sánchez doubled, Méndez singled, and Vega singled to bring home one run apiece.

Jeremy De La Rosa singled and scored on a throwing error in the ninth to close out the scoring.