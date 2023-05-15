BATTING
Name ; Avg. ; AB ; R ; H ; HR ; RBI ; SB ; OPS
Courtland Lawson ; .333 ; 51 ; 11 ; 17 ; 0 ; 8 ; 5 ; .940
Murphy Stehly ; .313 ; 48 ; 9 ; 15 ; 0 ; 7 ; 4 ; .736
Daylen Lile ; .301 ; 93 ; 16 ; 28 ; 3 ; 20; 7 ; .896
Sammy Infante ; .291 ; 79 ; 13 ; 23 ; 2 ; 15 ; 9 ; .839
Brady House; .286 ; 77; 13 ; 22 ; 3 ; 14 ; 2 ; .881
Paul Witt ; .263 ; 38 ; 7 ; 10 ; 1 ; 4 ; 0 ; .728
Elijah Green ; .245 ; 106 ; 14 ; 26 ; 2 ; 17 ; 13 ; .690
Johnathon Thomas ; .242 ; 62 ; 9 ; 15 ; 1 ; 8 ; 10 ; .637
Brandon Boissiere ; .235 ; 68 ; 10 ; 16 ; 2 ; 10 ; 2 ; .736
People are also reading…
Zion Pettigrew ; .231 ; 26 ; 4 ; 6 ; 0 ; 2 ; 1 ; .579
Roismar Quintana ; .212 ; 66 ; 6 ; 14 ; 1 ; 9; 0 ; .617
Armando Cruz ; .198 ; 101; 18 ; 20 ; 0 ; 8 ; 3 ; .534
Jose Colmenares ; .167 ; 12 ; 1 ; 2; 0 ; 1 ; 0 ; .500
Brenner Cox ; .164 ; 73; 11 ; 12 ; 1 ; 7 ; 8 ; .493
Steven Williams ; .000 ; 4 ; 0 ; 0; 0 ; 1 ; 0 ; .333
PITCHING
Name ; W-L ; ERA ; SV ; IP ; H ; BB ; SO
Franklin Marquez ; 1-0 ; 0.00 ; 0; 5.0 ; 3 ; 4 ; 4
Jake Bennett ; 1-2 ; 2.05 ; 0; 26.1 ; 20 ; 7 ; 35
Pedro Gonzalez ; 2-0 ; 3.31 ; 0; 16.1 ; 14 ; 5 ; 12
Kevin Rodriguez ; 0-0 ; 3.86 ; 0; 16.1 ; 13 ; 5 ; 19
Pablo Aldonis ; 0-2 ; 4.05 ; 0; 20.0 ; 13 ; 11 ; 21
Jarlin Susana ; 0-2 ; 5.17 ; 0; 15.2 ; 11 ; 15 ; 20
Juan Abreu ; 0-0 ; 5.56 ; 0; 11.1 ; 9 ; 11 ; 12
Christian Ciuffatelli ; 0-1 ; 5.93 ; 3; 13.2 ; 17 ; 9 ; 17
Tyler Yankosky ; 1-0 ; 6.35 ; 2; 5.2 ; 8 ; 3 ; 2
Brad Lord ; 0-0 ; 6.75 ; 0; 14.2 ; 20 ; 6 ; 9
Riley Cornelio ; 1-2 ; 6.89 ; 0; 15.2 ; 17 ; 14 ; 14
Luke Young ; 0-1 ; 7.13 ; 0; 17.2 ; 19 ; 11 ; 21
Bryan Sanchez ; 1-1 ; 7.64 ; 0; 17.2 ; 23 ; 16 ; 24
Bryan Caceres ; 1-0 ; 8.10 ; 0; 23.1 ; 28 ; 17 ; 21
Jose Atencio ; 0-4 ; 11.12 ; 0; 17.0 ; 33 ; 9 ; 20
Mason Denaburg ; 0-2 ; 12.79 ; 0; 6.1 ; 6 ; 13 ; 2