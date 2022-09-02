FredNats top Shorebirds

Cortland Lawson's tiebreaking seventh-inning home run Thursday night helped the Fredericksburg Nationals beat the Delmarva Shorebirds for the 12th straight time, 11-9.

Lawson drove in four runs for the FredNats, who maintained a 5 1/2-game lead over Carolina in the Carolina League's North Division second-half standings with nine games to play.

Jared McKenzie scored three times for Fredericksburg, and Will Frizzell and Jacob Young each had two RBIs. Brendan Collins (4-2) earned the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The teams continue their six-game series through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.