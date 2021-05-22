From staff reports

A winning streak will have to wait for the Fredericksburg Nationals.

One night after ending a season-opening 15-game losing streak with their first victory in their new home, the Nationals fell 4–1 to the visiting Salem Red Sox on Saturday evening.

Allan Berrios’ third-inning RBI single gave the FredNats a 1–0 lead that held up into the sixth, thanks to a sterling start from Alfonso Hernandez. He held Salem scoreless through five innings, striking out six and building on the strong seven-inning effort from Karlo Seijas in Friday’s 2–1 victory.

The FredNats’ bullpen couldn’t hold the lead this time, though. Salem scored three runs in the top of the sixth, the first two coming on wild pitches by Fredericksburg reliever Pedro Gonzalez (0–4) and the third on an RBI groundout.

The Red Sox added an insurance run in the seventh and three relievers combined to hold Fredericksburg scoreless for the final six innings. The FredNats left 15 runners on base in the game, including two in the ninth inning.

Fredericksburg (1–15) will try again for a second victory in Sunday’s finale of a 12-game homestand. The FredNats will be off on Monday and will travel to Kinston, N.C. on Tuesday to face the Down East Wood Ducks.