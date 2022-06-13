Freedom Foundation honors Buffalo Soldier and USCT in restored Elkwood Cemetery

“Say their names,” officials urge visitors to Culpeper National Cemetery, encouraging them to speak aloud the names of those lying at rest there, so they are better remembered.

Similarly, the names of Charles H. Chinn and William Thompson, two men who wore their nation’s uniform, were spoken aloud on Memorial Day weekend in Culpeper County’s Elkwood Drive Cemetery.

The occasion was The Freedom Foundation’s dedication of a new historical marker to Chinn and its restoration of the historic graveyard near Brandy Station, a project that began a year ago. Some people know it as Shiloh Church Cemetery, because church members are also interred there.

Sgt. Charles H. Chinn served in two U.S. Colored Troops regiments during the Civil War. After Appomattox, he became a buffalo soldier, serving with the cavalry out west. Chinn and his wife, Sallie, share the cemetery with Pvt. Thompson, a Black soldier in the Union’s 5th Massachusetts Cavalry Regiment.

Army Sgt. Maj. (retired) Ludwell Brown, a speaker at many Culpeper National Cemetery ceremonies, gave the keynote address— “Reflections of an Old Soldier”—for the May 28 ceremony at Elkwood.

Brown, who spent 32 years in the Army and is the longtime pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, served with a number of four-star generals, including Al Haig and John W. Vessey Jr. One of 13 children, he faced hardships at various Army posts, but persevered. Brown said he was told early in his military career that he would never get promoted because he was Black.

He went on to receive the Army’s Legion of Merit, and became the only enlisted man to deliver the eulogy for a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Vessey.

“When you are told what you can’t do, there is always somebody who will help you do what you should be doing,” Brown said, alluding to the counsel and support that Haig and Vessey gave him.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve when you deserve it,” the minister said. “But if you keep your hand on the plow and don’t look back, if you look to the hills from whence cometh your help ... acknowledge God and he will direct your path.”

Brandy Station resident Dickie Maddox, whose great-great grandfather—a Confederate infantryman wounded in the Battle of Seven Pines—gave land after the war for Elkwood Drive Cemetery, briefly described the graveyard’s history.

“There was no place for an African American cemetery. He owned this land, so he donated this piece of property to the colored community for a cemetery,” Maddox said of his ancestor. “That is oral history, and I do believe that is absolutely what happened.”

Maddox, a neighbor of the cemetery, has pitched in to help other volunteers spruce up the resting place of some 72 souls. Until last year, the cemetery—a small triangle between Elkwood Drive and the railroad track off U.S. 29—had been neglected for a while.

But in May 2021, The Freedom Foundation, a small nonprofit in Oak Hill, Va., decided the cemetery’s residents deserved better. Led by Culpeper natives Howard Lambert and Eugene Triplett, its volunteers felled dead trees, built a walkway, raked, hauled off debris, planted roses, placed U.S. flags, erected an entrance sign and commissioned the marker about Chinn.

On Memorial Day weekend, more than two dozen people came from Culpeper, Fauquier and beyond to dedicate the result and honor the people interred in the cemetery.

Lynchburg resident Morris Lockhart, a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, portrayed a U.S. Army buffalo soldier, one of the African Americans who fought Indians on the western plains after the Civil War and protected Yosemite, Sequoia and General Grant national parks.

A native of Greenville, S.C., Lockhart joined the military at 20 to advance himself and escape the South’s racial prejudice. Today, he shares military heritage with audiences across the mid-Atlantic as a living historian with the 23rd Regiment, U.S. Colored Troops, based in Fredericksburg.

Edward Gantt, a Navy veteran who teaches history to Maryland schoolchildren, portrayed a USCT soldier like the ones who marched into Culpeper County to bolster Maj. Gen. George Gordon Meade’s Army of the Potomac in 1864.

The Rev. Hashmel Turner of Fredericksburg, portraying a Union chaplain in the 23rd USCT, gave the cemetery ceremony’s invocation.

Ariana Brown of Culpeper’s Antioch Baptist Church led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Bridgette Spillman–Beckles provided inspiration by singing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Freedom Foundation President Howard Lambert sketched what is known of Chinn and Thompson, the two Black soldiers buried at Elkwood.

Chinn, a formerly enslaved man from Huntsville, Ala., enlisted in two USCT regiments—including the 23rd USCT, which fought in Virginia, and the 28th USCT—during the Civil War.

Chinn went on to serve 24 years as a buffalo soldier cavalryman in the regular Army, out west. He died in 1927, and is buried in Elkwood with his wife and their daughter.

So is Thompson, of the 5th Massachusetts Cavalry (Colored). A laborer from Mobile, Ala., he enlisted at age 23 in Boston on Sept. 24, 1864.

How both men wound up in Culpeper County is, for now, unclear. Chinn mustered out of the Army in 1891 and later moved to Brandy Station.

Lambert and Triplett, who share an interest in Civil War history, believe Americans should never forget to recognize those, especially veterans, who helped make our country what it is today.

Maddox’s ancestor gave the Reconstruction-era Shiloh Baptist Church the small plot of land to inter members of its congregation. The graveyard—which appears to be integrated—lies 2.5 miles east of the church, which is in the village of Brandy Station.

Shiloh’s modern congregation is small and mostly elderly, so the foundation opted to help fix up its graveyard.

And what better time than Memorial Day weekend? The sacred holiday, which honors the nation’s military dead, began as Decoration Day in the South when Black people put flowers on the fresh graves of Union soldiers in Charleston, South Carolina—though other communities make competing claims for the holiday’s founding.

Triplett, a Brandy Station resident, is a descendant of a member of the 27th USCT Regiment, which was in Culpeper in May 1864 as the Union’s Overland Campaign got underway. Eugene French Triplett is the great-great-grandson of French Menafee Sr., a soldier from Rappahannock Station—known today as Remington—in Fauquier County.

Established in 2019, the tax-deductible Freedom Foundation is dedicated to recognizing the deeds and legacy of USCT soldiers born in Culpeper County, Culpeper residents who helped secure freedom for its enslaved people, as well as all Black soldiers and their officers during the Civil War.

Local historian Zann Nelson has identified more than 120 USCT soldiers who identified Culpeper as the place of their birth. Foundation members are trying to find living descendants of many of the soldiers.

Lambert has spent years researching African American history, including how and where USCTs—many of whom were from Virginia—marched into the terrain held by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s legendary Army of Northern Virginia. The spring 1864 advance of USCT regiments in the Culpeper area, across the Rappahannock River, marked Black troops’ entry into Lee’s area of operations.

More than 200,000 African Americans served in the Union army and navy during the Civil War, helping lead them to victory. By war’s end, a tenth of U.S. soldiers were Black.

The foundation is working to honor the war’s Black soldiers, who were willing to fight, be captured and executed, and to raise awareness of their contributions to the nation, Lambert said.

In the past year, it spearheaded a USCT monument near Madden’s Tavern in Lignum and dedicated a state historical marker about USCTs in the village of Brandy Station.

The first of its kind in Culpeper County, the Maddensville Historical Site memorial recognizes USCT soldiers killed nearby and also neighboring Madden’s Tavern and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Learn more about the Freedom Foundation’s via freedomfoundationva.org or its Facebook page.