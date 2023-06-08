Here's a quick look at the French Open following Wednesday's play at Roland Garros:

What happened Wednesday?

In the women's quarterfinals, Swiatek beat No. 6 Coco Gauff, and Haddad Maia defeated No.7 Ons Jabeur. In the men's, No.4 Casper Ruud eliminated No. 6 Holger Rune, and No.22 Alexander Zverev got past unseeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

What is coming Friday?

The men's semifinals feature No.1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No.3 Novak Djokovic, and Ruud vs. Zverev. Alcaraz, who is 20, owns one major title; Djokovic, who is 36, owns 22. Alcaraz will be playing in his second Grand Slam semifinal, Djokovic in his 45th. Zverev reached the final four in Paris for the third year in a row; Ruud was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in last year's final in Paris.

When are Thursday's matches?

Play begins in Court Phifippe Chatrier at noon local time in Paris, which is 6 a.m. EDT. First up is the mixed doubles final, with 2019 U.S. Open singles champion Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus playing against Miyo Kato and Tim Pütz. That will be followed by the women's singles semifinals, starting no sooner than 3 p.m. local time, which is 9 a.m. EDT: Muchova-Sabalenka, then Haddad Maia-Swiatek. It is an off day in men's singles. TV coverage is available on Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock.

Key statistic

55— Number of years since a Brazilian woman reached a Grand Slam singles semifinal; Beatriz Haddad Maia is the first to do so since Maria Bueno at the 1968 U.S. Open.

Quotable

"Obviously, you lose to someone seven times, you feel crappy!'— Coco Gauff, after dropping to 0-7 against Iga Swiatek.