Here's a quick look at the French Open:

Who plays Friday?

Court Philippe Chatrier will feature some of the sport's top players as the third round wraps up: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. Over on Lenglen, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the French Open runner-up in 2021, faces Diego Schwartzman, while No. 7 Andrey Rublev plays Lorenzo Sonego. Peyton Stearns, a 21-year-old American who won the NCAA title for the University of Texas last year, will try to knock off No. 9 seed Daria Kasatkina, a semifinalist a year ago.

When are Friday's matches?

The matches that begin late Friday morning or after include No. 2 Sabalenka vs. Kamilla Rakhimova, which could begin around 9 a.m. EDT. Next comes No. 3 Djokovic vs. No. 29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Alcaraz meets No. 26 Denis Shapovalov for the night session (2:15 p.m. EDT)

What happened Thursday?

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek kept her title defense on track. The two-time French Open champion has yet to be challenged and faces another unseeded opponent, Xiny Wang, in the third round. No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, also cruised to victory. And 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advanced again in her Grand Slam debut. On the men's side, Casper Ruud, the No. 4 seed who was runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year, reached the third round.

Social media threats

Frances Tiafoe says he receives death threats via social media after he loses professional tennis matches. So do other players. In a bid to try to protect athletes from that sort of abuse, the French Tennis Federation is paying a company to provide players with software that uses artifcial intelligence to block these sorts of negative comments

Key statistic

12 — Number of seeded women left in the French Open after two rounds, the fewest since the field expanded from 16 to 32 seeds in 2002. The previous low was the 13 in 2020, when the tournament was shifted to late September and October because of the coronavirus pandemic. On the men's side, 19 seeds are still in the bracket.

Quotable

"A tough one to swallow." — No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner after his five-set loss to Daniel Altmaier.