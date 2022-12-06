GCubed receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Last month, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Stafford County-based GCubed Inc. as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor.

GCubed earned the Platinum award after applying earlier this year, according to a news release from the company. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans, the release stated.

“GCubed is proud of to be an award winner every year since its inception five years ago,” said Vernon Green, GCubed CEO and retired Army veteran. “As someone who transitioned to the private sector, I know firsthand the challenges faced during that transition. GCubed is committed to ensuring that those that served our country have a pathway into the private sector. We know that Veteran values, work ethic, and mission-focus fits seamlessly into our corporate culture.”