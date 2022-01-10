 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia Alabama championship
0 Comments

Georgia Alabama championship

  • 0
CFP Championship Football

Georgia’s William Poole breaks up a pass intended for Alabama’s Jahleel Billingsley during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia’s William Poole (31) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama receiver Jahleel Billingsley during the first half of Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide met for the second time in a month, with the national title on the line. The game ended too late for this edition. For results, see fredericksburg.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert