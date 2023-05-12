Alessandra Garcia Guevara immigrated with her family from Lima, Peru, in 2019. Overcoming language challenges, she graduated from Chancellor High School in 2021 at 16.

Two years later, she was the student speaker at Germanna Community College’s Spring Commencement, which took place Thursday night.

After starting classes at Germanna at 16, Garcia Guevara became a student leader with a 4.0 GPA. Now, she's been accepted to the University of Virginia for the fall, and is waiting for an answer from Georgetown University.

“When it comes to moving to another country and starting again, it feels like you're a small kid again," she said. "You're just shy, and everything's new for you."

Garcia Guevara called Germanna her second home.

"I would be here all day, every single day, for two years," she said. "I enjoyed that because I found the community that I was looking for that I used to have in Lima."

Garcia Guevara was one of 762 graduates receiving 918 associate's and career studies certificates during the celebration at the Fredericksburg Convention Center.

“Success does not come overnight, nor is it granted simply because we want it,” she said in her speech. “Success comes in many forms and is measured by ourselves and the goals we set for ourselves … Remember, if I can do it, so can you.”

She had an aunt living in Fredericksburg, which led to her family immigrating here after a yearslong process. Lima is a modern, bustling city, and her family owned a small business there, but the move was still daunting for 15-year-old learning English. She said the support she found at Germanna was critical, and she wants to help others in the same ways students and staff helped her.

“As we embark on this new phase of our lives, let us remember the power of sharing our knowledge with others,” she told fellow graduates. “Let's be empathetic, encourage each other, and strive to become the best versions of ourselves."

Roy Branklin, a 2010 Germanna graduate, was the alumni speaker at the commencement.

Branklin, a licensed professional counselor at Lifestance, completed his master of science in education in 2015 at Old Dominion University.

He entered Germanna at 45 in 2019 to pursue a Para-Professional Counseling Certification.

"During this process, I discovered the potential that I never knew I had. No one in my family had a college degree; I desperately wanted to change that," Branklin said. "I had always dreamed of getting a college education, but I let obstacles and challenges get in my way for years. I had given up on my dreams and aspirations.”

Branklin told the graduates to decide what they want to do, focus on that goal, work hard, and never give up.