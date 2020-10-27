Germanna's Daniel Tech Center makes positive impact on workforce and community

The Daniel Technology Center became more than just Culpeper’s first community college site when it opened in 2006 along a burgeoning high-tech corridor on what was once farmland.
The Germanna Community College branch also quickly became a place where the community regularly gathered, before COVID-19, to celebrate, educate, debate and entertain—its large spaces the perfect place for special events.
The center is situated on 34 acres donated by community partners, near highways, a data center and international banking. The Library of Congress state-of-the-art National Audio Visual Conservation Center keeps watch from Mount Pony. Neighboring parcels are still actively farm in an area long eyed for its economic development potential.
The 39,000-square-feet school on two levels was built by those with a vision for workforce development instruction and technology training—courses of study since undertaken by thousands of local students of all ages and walks of life.
Spring enrollment at Daniel Technology Center in 2019 was 646. In 2018, a total of 423 Culpeper students received workforce training, including apprenticeships in programs such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing and asphalt technology. Local enrollment is up, but all classes shifted online seven months ago as physical buildings shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another major local benefit of the Daniel Technology Center has been the Germanna Scholars Early College program. Launched in 2014, it provides scholarships to juniors and seniors at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools, as well as Madison County. They can earn their associate’s degrees by the time they graduate high school at little or no cost. Notably, they can then transfer to a university debt-free.
Germanna had 261 dual- enrollment students at CCHS and EVHS in 2019, most of them high-achieving and well on their way to college.
So influential has Daniel Tech Center become that Culpeper County Public Schools is currently building a Career & Technical Education high school next to it on community college land. Likely courses for local 11th- and 12th-graders will include automotive technology, cybersecurity, physical and occupational therapy, building trades and medical technician or emergency medical technician training. Germanna will use the facility for evening classes.
Beyond its educational offerings, the Daniel Technology Center has become an integral part of the Culpeper area community in the past 14 years, hosting many major local events. Before COVID-19 forced it to shut its doors to the public in March, the facility was always open to use and used it was.
The large center conference center has hosted a variety of locally significant events, including the annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, Pamper Me Pink, Good Scout Breakfast and the Art of Aging.
The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office has used to facility to host training and the school system has used it for large, colorful, creative student art shows. The Star-Exponent ad team has hosted its Holiday Marketplace inside the Daniel Technology Center and CulpeperFest has been held outside and indoors.
Programs on mental health and suicide prevention have informed hundreds, while Germanna Community College Foundation’s Monte Carlo Night has raised millions for scholarships.
Culpeper Has Talent held its finals at Daniel Tech and the facility has witnessed many political debates from local, state and federal candidates, including the 2018 7th District congressional debate televised in Richmond between then-Rep. Dave Brat and his Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger.
The Friends of the Rappahannock has hosted its Wild & Scenic Film Festival there and the center has also seen within its walls a mixed martial arts and boxing event.
Culpeper businessman Joseph R. “Joe” Daniel, founder of Culpeper Wood Preservers and Jefferson Home Builders, is namesake of the community college for the many financial contributions made toward its founding by him and wife, Dr. Linda Daniel. He noted that Germanna has answered by making many contributions to the community.
“It is important to the college-bound youngster and the more experienced learner who needs to update skills,” he said.
The Germanna Scholars program has saved time and money for many high school students and the technology center is primary venue for community events, even a funeral or two and a wedding, Daniel said.
“GCC touches every citizen in Culpeper County in some way and it is always positive,” he said.
“The original vision is becoming a full reality,” he added. “What a joy!”He noted that there are about 75 acres available for college expansion and he expects Germanna to continue to grow.
“It is my expectation that 100 years from now all that space will be occupied by additional educational facilities. GCC is Culpeper’s College and will become increasingly important as the community grows and the cost of higher education rises making it more difficult for students to get the required education without amassing significant, strangling debt. The original vision is becoming a full reality! What a joy!” he said.
