Germanna's Daniel Tech Center makes positive impact on workforce and community

Another major local benefit of the Daniel Technology Center has been the Germanna Scholars Early College program. Launched in 2014, it provides scholarships to juniors and seniors at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools, as well as Madison County. They can earn their associate’s degrees by the time they graduate high school at little or no cost. Notably, they can then transfer to a university debt-free.

Germanna had 261 dual- enrollment students at CCHS and EVHS in 2019, most of them high-achieving and well on their way to college.

So influential has Daniel Tech Center become that Culpeper County Public Schools is currently building a Career & Technical Education high school next to it on community college land. Likely courses for local 11th- and 12th-graders will include automotive technology, cybersecurity, physical and occupational therapy, building trades and medical technician or emergency medical technician training. Germanna will use the facility for evening classes.

Beyond its educational offerings, the Daniel Technology Center has become an integral part of the Culpeper area community in the past 14 years, hosting many major local events. Before COVID-19 forced it to shut its doors to the public in March, the facility was always open to use and used it was.