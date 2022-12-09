Get ready for the Reindeer Games

A fun-filled afternoon of holiday festivities awaits area residents at The Free Lance–Star’s 2022 Fredericksburg Reindeer Games, a celebration set for Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Paragon Theaters Village, 51 Towne Centre Blvd., in Spotsylvania County.

The event — sponsored by The Free Lance–Star, Paragon, Spotsylvania Towne Centre and several other area businesses and organizations — will include a variety of winter- and holiday-themed activities, games and contests. The event is free to attend. To get your tickets, go to reindeergamesva.com.

Throughout the day, children 12 and younger will be able to test out their building skills at the Home Depot Santa’s Workshop. Attendees can challenge family and friends to run the Dick’s Sporting Goods’ “present-delivery” obstacle course. Those seeking more competition can also check out the YMCA’s Snowball Throw Cube or take on Santa’s chimney climb. Young gamers will want to check out the offerings at two Lambert Bounce Parties’ gaming trucks that will be parked onsite.

And when you need a break from the games, attendees can enjoy holiday entertainment or face painting. Visitors can also hop aboard the Fredericksburg Food Co-op Holiday Express Train — a perfect prelude to a special 2 p.m. showing of “The Polar Express” at Paragon. A limited number of tickets are available, and tickets include free admission, a small popcorn and Pepsi products, while supplies last.

It’s the season of giving, and attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to help Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi fill up an Outlander for Toys for Toys 2022. Donors will receive a Reindeer Games keepsake. And Lifepoint Church will host the the “Big Pop Challenge” and collect canned food items to donate to the local food bank.

Celebrants are encouraged to take part in an ugly Christmas sweater contest. The person donning the sweater deemed the ugliest will walk away with a $100 gift card to Belk.

Joining in the festivities will be Gus, the FredNats mascot, who will greet fans during the fun. And representatives from Rappahannock Goodwill will hand out vouchers for its Books for Kids program.

For more information or for tickets, go to reindeergamesva.com.