 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS' BASKETBALL >> Commonwealth District Quarterfinals

  • 0
north stafford v stafford

North Stafford’s Cayla Thomas posts up a shot in the second period of their game against Stafford in the Commonwealth District Quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

 DAVE ELLIS FOR THE FREE LANCE–STAR

North Stafford’s Cayla Thomas (15) drives to the basket as Stafford’s Dakota Evans (14) defends during the second period of Tuesday night’s Commonwealth District girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinal against Stafford. Thomas scored a game-high 18 points in the second-seeded Wolverines’ 52–15 victory, which advanced them to Wednesday’s semifinal round against visiting Riverbend.

Tuesday was a busy night for high school basketball district tournaments in the Fredericksburg area. For details on games that concluded before print deadline and a schedule of upcoming tournament matchups, see page B4. For complete results on Tuesday’s action, visit fredericksburg.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert