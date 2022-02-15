GIRLS' BASKETBALL >> Commonwealth District Quarterfinals

North Stafford’s Cayla Thomas (15) drives to the basket as Stafford’s Dakota Evans (14) defends during the second period of Tuesday night’s Commonwealth District girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinal against Stafford. Thomas scored a game-high 18 points in the second-seeded Wolverines’ 52–15 victory, which advanced them to Wednesday’s semifinal round against visiting Riverbend.
Tuesday was a busy night for high school basketball district tournaments in the Fredericksburg area. For details on games that concluded before print deadline and a schedule of upcoming tournament matchups, see page B4. For complete results on Tuesday’s action, visit fredericksburg.com.