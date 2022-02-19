Golf: Niemann stays on top as the major champs can't keep up in LA

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES—Joaquin Niemann couldn’t find a fairway over the final two hours at Riviera and it didn’t matter. He still pieced together a 3-under 68 to set the 54-hole record and build a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational.

Cameron Young, the 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie, tried to keep it closer until taking two shots to get out of a plugged lie in the bunker in front of the par-3 16th green and making double bogey. He had a 69 and was three behind.

Joining them in the final group will be 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who had eight birdies in his round of 65. That only got the Norwegian within six shots of Niemann.

Niemann, a 23-year-old from Chile, was poised to win for the second time on the PGA Tour and needed only one more round in the 60s to break the tournament scoring record, which has stood longer than any other 72-hole record for a PGA Tour event.

Niemann was at 19-under 194, breaking by two shots the record last held by Justin Thomas in 2017. Thomas birdied his last two holes for a 70. He was seven behind. Adam Scott shot 73 to fall 10 shots behind.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Chubb Classic

NAPLES, Fla.—Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead in pursuit of a fourth victory on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course.

A day after shooting his age, the 64-year-old German star had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132.

Scott Parel (64), Retief Goosen (67) and Tim Petrovic (68) were tied for second in the PGA Tour Champions’ first full-field tournament of the year.

Langer birdied the par-5 15th and par-4 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and closed with an 8-foot birdie putt on 18.