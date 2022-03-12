WEATHeR PLAYS HAVOC WITH THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. —The first round of The Players Championship, which was delayed by unpredictable weather on Thursday and Friday, finally ended Saturday afternoon, 54 hours and 16 minutes after the opening tee shot Thursday morning.

But the weather continued to impact the participants’ games once the second round began, as ferocious wind and gusts approaching 40 mph sent plenty of shots into the water and other hazards.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge shared the initial lead at 6-under 66, and had not yet finished their second round. Of the few who completed the second round at Free Lance–Star press time, Russell Henley had the low score at 2-under.

The forecast called for dry weather, at least. The cut could not be made until Sunday. Some players who finished on Thursday likely would not hit another shot until three days later. The tournament will finish Monday.

—The Associated Press