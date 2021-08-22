Golf roundup: Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland—Anna Nordqvist kept her ball out of trouble to make a routine par at the last and win the Women’s British Open for a third major title.
For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, her 72nd hole of the tournament could hardly have been more traumatic.
The Scandinavians were tied for the lead on 12-under par as they made their way down the famous No. 18 at Carnoustie on Sunday, with even their tee shots unable to really separate them.
After Nordqvist landed her approach from the middle of the fairway safely on the green and 25 feet from the pin, Koerstz Madsen turned away in disgust as she pushed her shot from the light rough on the left into a horseshoe-shaped greenside bunker on the right.
Facing a plugged ball and a downhill lie at the back of the bunker, Koerstz Madsen shanked a shot that flew sideways and almost out of bounds at the back of the green.
The Danish player’s chip from straggly rough fell short and left of the cup, leaving Nordqvist with two putts for the title. The second was a tap-in from a couple of inches, securing a one-shot victory on what proved to be a shootout in perfect conditions over the storied Scottish links.
“The only thing I could really control was myself,” said Nordqvist, who closed with a 3-under 69. “It was going to be my time.”
Three players—Lizette Salas (69), 2018 champion Georgia Hall (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68)—tied for second place, with a double bogey at the last dropping Koerstz Madsen (71) into a tie for fifth with Minjee Lee (66).
EUROPEAN TOUR
CZECH MASTERS
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic—Johannes Veerman closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Czech Masters on Sunday for his maiden European Tour title.
The American finished two strokes ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland and another American Sean Crocker for a 15-under total of 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
Veerman’s previous best European Tour finish was third at the Irish Open earlier this season.
PGA TOUR
NORTHERN TRUST
JERSEY CITY, N.J.—Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday.
The PGA Tour decided before the third round even began that Henri posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday.
Officials came to the course along the Hudson River and found the course to be in reasonable shape. A steady rain kept falling into early Sunday afternoon; pop-up showers remain possible Monday.