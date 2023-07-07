Made in Himmerland: Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre led by two shots after an opening 6-under 64 in Farso, Denmark. MacIntyre made five birdies in seven holes on the back nine.

Ross Fisher had to endure tougher conditions in the morning of wind and rain and posted a 66. He was alone in second.

A three-way tie for third at 3 under included American Johannes Veerman, who went bogey-free, German Nick Bachem, a winner already this year, and Dutchman Daan Huizing, a top-10 finisher in Munich two weeks ago.