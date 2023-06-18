LPGA TOUR

Saturday's results

Meijer LPGA Classic: Amy Yang birdied all five par 5s at Blythefield and shot her third straight 5-under 67 to take the third-round lead in Belmont, Mich.

Yang rebounded from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie the par-5 14th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 15-under 201 on the tree-lined course.

Ashleigh Buhai was a stroke back with second-round leader Ayaka Furue of Japan and Xiyu Lin of China. Buhai followed a bogey on 17 with an eagle 18 for a 66. Lin also shot 66, and Furue had a 69.

Friday's results

U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler was flamboyant as was his attire. He made only four pars in his 2-under 68 but it put him at 10-under and a two-day total of 130. He had a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

Fowler led by one shot over Wyndham Clark (67), with Rory McIlroy (67) and Xander Schauffele (70) two shots behind at Los Angeles Country Club.

Harris English also shot 30 on the front nine to finish off his 66, leaving him at 7-under 133.

Not to be overlooked was Dustin Johnson, the twotime major champion. He shot a 70, leaving him four shots behind and very much in the mix going into a weekend.

Max Homa didn't make the cut. He shot a 6-over 76 to finish his two rounds at 4-over 144, missing the cut by two shots.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth both missed the cut by one shot, sending them home along with Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott and Stewart Cink.