Saturday's results

PGA TOUR

Barbasol Championship: PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event.

The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.

Frenchman Adrien Saddier (67) was 15 under, with England's Nathan Kimsey (67) and South Africa's Jayden Schaper (68) at 14 under.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS Kaulig

Companies Championship: Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments.

Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, with the third round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.

Stewart Cink was a stroke back after a 70. Ernie Els (70) and K.J. Choi (69) were 5 under, and Scott Parel (68) was 4 under.

OTHER

American Century: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one at a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nev.

Curry was tied for first y through 12 holes in the second round of the American Century Championship, which is packed with a star-studded field including the NHL's Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (the defending champion) and former NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley.