Golf roundup

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CINCINNATI—Ally Ewing ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati.

Ewing, 29, now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year.

The American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65.

Maria Fassi had a 71 and finished alone in third.

EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England—Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then had to wait and see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth.

McIlroy gave himself a chance and the crowd cheered as his long eagle putt on the final hole crept slowly toward the hole, only to stop an inch short.

McIlroy crouched down, staring at the ball in disbelief, while Lowry hugged his caddie in the scorer’s tent to celebrate a one-shot victory.

McIlroy and Jon Rahm were tied for second, one shot back.

It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days at Wentworth. He finished with a 7-under 65 for a 17-under total of 199.