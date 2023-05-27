Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS Senior PGA Championship:

This week's event in Frisco, Texas, wasn't Stewart Cink's first choice for his first tournament after turning 50.

The potential prize would be a lot more than a consolation.

Cink shot a second consecutive 4-under 68 for the early clubhouse lead in the second round of the Senior PGA on Friday at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America.

Padraig Harrington, who opened with a 64 for a two-shot lead, played late in the afternoon.

Steve Stricker, who won the first senior major of the season two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition, shot 67 and trailed Cink by one.

EUROPEAN TOUR

KLM Open: Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo saw his lead in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, trimmed to two strokes after shooting 1-under 71 in the second round.

A day after making 10 birdies in an opening-round 63 to gain a three-shot lead, Campillo was efficient rather than spectacular around Bernardus Golf in picking up strokes on the fourth and 15th holes. His only bogey of the day was on the fifth after driving into trees and then finding a greenside bunker.

The 36-year-old Campillo is 10 under par overall. His nearest challenger is Renato Paratore, a 455th-ranked Italian, who shot 68.

THURSDAY'S EVENT

LPGA TOUR

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Anna Nordqvist was among 11 players who won matches for the second straight day, only the three time major champion from Sweden had to work the longest in North Las Vegas.

Nordqvist had her second match go all 18 holes Thursday before she held on for a 1-up victory over Lauren Coughlin. Nordqvist never trailed, but she watched a 4-up lead after eight holes shrink to 1 up after the 13th.

They halved the last five holes, leaving Nordqvist in good position — but still not safe — to win her group and advance to the knockout stage on the weekend at Shadow Creek.

The second day of round robin group play was all about staying alive, and 16 players from the field of 64 already are mathematically eliminated. Xiyu "Janet" Lin was the only top seed in her group to get eliminated, losing another match, this time to Pajaree Anannarukarn.