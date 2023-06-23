Thursday's results

PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship: Denny McCarthy came inches from shooting a 59, settling for a 10-under 60 for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career, and Rory McIlroy made his first ace on tour on a day of low numbers in Cromwell, Conn.

Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott also made runs at golf's magic number — on a course where Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in 2016 — but faltered late. Each shot 62.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, finished with a 7-under 63.

Wyndham Clark, fresh off his U.S. Open win, finished the day at 2-under 68.

The TPC River Highlands course is known for giving up low scores, including the record 58 shot by Jim Furyk during the final round of the 2016 tournament.

The Travelers Championship was elevated this year to one of 17 so-called "designated" PGA Tour events, with the total purse raised from $8.3 to $20 million.

EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW International Open: Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round in Munich, Germany, was suspended for the day by the threat of lightning.

The 42-year-old Italian, whose last European tour win was in 2017, carded a 6-under 66 Thursday to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier.