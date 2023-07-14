Thursday's results

PGA/EUROPEAN TOURS

Scottish Open: Byeong Hun An ran off four straight birdies early and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley in Gullane, Scotland.

Rory McIlroy holed an eagle putt and made six birdies to offset a few mistakes for a 64, leaving him tied with Thomas Detry.

Max Homa and Tom Kim were among those at 66, while Rickie Fowler was in the group at 67 in his first start since winning in Detroit.

This is the final tournament for players to try to earn a spot in the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool. The leading three players not already exempt will earn spots.

LPGA TOUR

Dana Open: Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on No. 10 on her second shot of the round and had a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant.

Boonchant also had seven birdies and two bogeys at Highland Meadows.

Grant had a bogey-free round, opening with six straight pars on the back nine.