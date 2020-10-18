Golf roundup:

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
RICHMOND—Phil Mickelson likes to play aggressively and found the PGA Tour Champions’ stop at The Country Club of Virginia the perfect place to begin his preparations for the Masters.
Bombing drives like he must do on the PGA Tour, Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 and became the third player—and second this year—to win his first two starts on the tour for players 50 and older. He slammed the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
“It’s fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month,” Mickelson said.
He finished at 17-under 199, one off the event record set by Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.
Weir three-putted the par-5 18th, but still hung on to beat Paul Goydos (65) by a shot. Bernhard Langer (67) and Brandt Jobe (68) shared fifth, five behind Mickelson.
The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events.
PGA TOUR
CJ CUP
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.—In his 233rd tournament, Jason Kokrak can finally say he’s a PGA Tour winner.
Kokrak earned every bit of it at Shadow Creek Golf Course. He matched the best round of the tournament with an 8-under 64 to overcome a three-shot deficit at the start and win a duel on the back nine with Xander Schauffele.
Kokrak, 35, from Ohio, all but clinched it when he drilled his drive into the fairway on the par-5 18th, leaving only a short iron to 25 feet. He two-putted for his final birdie.
Russell Henley closed with a 70 and tied for third with Tyrrell Hatton
EUROPEAN TOUR
SCOTTISH OPEN
FIFE, Scotland—Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui captured his first stroke-play title after shooting 9-under 63 in the final round to win by four shots on Sunday. Otaegui was 23 under overall for the week.
A hot streak of eight birdies in 11 holes from No. 5 saw Otaegui overhaul third-round leader Matt Wallace, who began the day with a three-stroke advantage but could only finish with a 71.
