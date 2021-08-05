Governor: Most state workers must be vaccinated or tested

The directive won’t apply to legislative or judicial branch workers or workers in K–12 schools, though Yarmosky said the governor is encouraging local governments to follow his lead.

Cases in Virginia have been steadily increasing since mid-June but are still well below what they were at the height of the winter surge. According to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the rolling average of daily new cases has gone up by 812, an increase of 173.8 percent, over the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have followed a similar trend, about doubling during the same time period, according to a public dashboard maintained by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Health officials reported 669 hospitalizations for likely or confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday—a serious jump but still far below many GOP-controlled states where hospitals are issuing dire warnings that they are running out of beds.

One such state is Florida, where more than 12,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including nearly 2,500 who are in ICU beds. Another is Louisiana, where inundated hospitals are grappling with an influx of COVID-19 patients, surgery schedules disrupted by the patient overload and too few nurses and respiratory therapists to staff all their beds.