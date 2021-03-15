While most live music venues are looking forward to COVID restrictions loosening in the coming months, allowing crowds at shows, The Groove Music Hall in Thornburg is starting their concert season this weekend with limited seating and social distancing. Hard rock band Saving Able will be playing Saturday to a socially distanced audience in the indoor music hall. This will be the first show at The Groove since almost exactly a year ago last March.
“Our last show was last spring, Confederate Railroad the day before COVID hit, then the governor came in and said you’re going to be closed,” said Steve Britt, the owner of Dominion Raceway & Entertainment. “We had that show ready to go and we had sold a decent amount of tickets and we were beginning to get those cries not to do it. Everybody was ready to go so we went ahead and did it. It was really strange and then the next day we were closed.”
Unlike other venues that had to totally shut down during the last year, Dominion Raceway also runs an oval racetrack that was able to reopen that last June. At first they only allowed drivers, and showed a webcast of races. Later they were able to admit socially distanced fans.
Even when indoor gatherings were permitted again, The Groove Music Hall could not make it work with the capacity limits. Music venues already deal with slim profit margins after paying for staff and artists.
“With the limitations on The Groove during COVID; monetarily it wasn’t smart for us to try to pull off some of these shows,” said Sean Quinn, the event coordinator for The Groove. “We wouldn’t even possibly break even. It was just easier to reschedule and kick off the new season like we are on the 20th with Saving Able.”
Besides legal restrictions, some artists have been reluctant to restart touring, and even with the year postponement of their shows, there have been cancelations. The bands that are scheduled have modest safety demands and The Groove Music Hall has added standard precautions to create a safe environment for both the artists and fans.
“We’ve got the handwashing stations, we’ve got the temperature monitoring, we’ve got the social distancing videos and notices throughout the facility,” said Britt.
“It’s still going to be theater-style but it’s going to be socially distanced. So it’s not going to be full rows of seats,” said Quinn. “The only thing I’ve seen from the band and artists is that they are socially distanced from the front of the stage, that they have 5–6 feet so the fans can’t be up on the stage.”
The other essential element for a venue to succeed is to get fans to come back. It takes a combination of a comfortable and safe space while booking bands with wide appeal. The Groove has a music calendar that includes southern rock, country, hard rock and some tribute acts, but also the occasional offbeat performer like country hip-hop crossover artist Ryan Upchurch.
“He’s a gigantic social media phenomenon and he doesn’t play many places,” said Britt. “He came here two or three years ago and held his first concert here and absolutely loved the place. So when he was going to tour in 2020 he called our people and said, ‘I’d really like to come back there. The crowd was great, I loved the facility.’ Getting somebody like that is really a feather in our cap and he’s not a mainstream artist. He’s not played on the radio; it’s a totally other world. That concert is June 12th and you won’t get in the place. He has his own network of people that want to come see him.”
Planning music events for the rest of 2021 is a difficult calculation of the public’s willingness to attend, trends in the pandemic and vaccinations, and legal restrictions. Both Britt and Quinn are optimistic that the decreasing cases of COVID will lead to a return to normal for The Groove Music Hall.
“We’re thinking with this next round at the end of March we believe the governor will open up entertainment venues at 50 percent capacity,” said Britt. “That just makes sense to me. That’s what Maryland just did and Virginia and Maryland traditionally follow each other with their guidance. Fifty percent capacity here is over 4,000 attendees. That gives us pretty much everything we need. A 4000 person show where we currently have our stage located is pretty full. We’ve never done it before to be honest with you. We’re going to see what that feels like. We think we’re in pretty good shape with what we’ve got on our calendar at this point.”