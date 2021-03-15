“He’s a gigantic social media phenomenon and he doesn’t play many places,” said Britt. “He came here two or three years ago and held his first concert here and absolutely loved the place. So when he was going to tour in 2020 he called our people and said, ‘I’d really like to come back there. The crowd was great, I loved the facility.’ Getting somebody like that is really a feather in our cap and he’s not a mainstream artist. He’s not played on the radio; it’s a totally other world. That concert is June 12th and you won’t get in the place. He has his own network of people that want to come see him.”

Planning music events for the rest of 2021 is a difficult calculation of the public’s willingness to attend, trends in the pandemic and vaccinations, and legal restrictions. Both Britt and Quinn are optimistic that the decreasing cases of COVID will lead to a return to normal for The Groove Music Hall.

“We’re thinking with this next round at the end of March we believe the governor will open up entertainment venues at 50 percent capacity,” said Britt. “That just makes sense to me. That’s what Maryland just did and Virginia and Maryland traditionally follow each other with their guidance. Fifty percent capacity here is over 4,000 attendees. That gives us pretty much everything we need. A 4000 person show where we currently have our stage located is pretty full. We’ve never done it before to be honest with you. We’re going to see what that feels like. We think we’re in pretty good shape with what we’ve got on our calendar at this point.”