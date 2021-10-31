HALLOWEEN >>

While decked out as a witch, Lauren van Veen strolls among the offerings, and an early Christmas display, at the Sweet Sheep Candy & Wonder Emporium along William Street in downtown Fredericksburg on Sunday. Van Veen wandered the streets of downtown with her parents, David van Veen and Jessica Devlin, where some merchants handed out pre-dusk treats to ghoulie spirits that ventured out before the cover of darkness.