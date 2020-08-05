Hamill, famed New
York columnist and novelist, dies
NEW YORK—Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colorful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, died Wednesday morning. He was 85.
Hamill died at a Brooklyn hospital from heart and kidney failure, his brother Denis confirmed in an email.
Pete Hamill was one of the city’s last great crusading columnists and links to journalism’s days of chattering typewriters and smoked-filled banter, an Irish-American both tough and sentimental who related to the underdog.
Well-read, well-rounded and very well connected, Hamill’s topics ranged from baseball, politics, murders, boxing and riots to wars in Vietnam, Nicaragua, Lebanon and Ireland.
But he would always look back to the New York he grew up in, a pre-digital age best remembered through the dreamscape of black and white photography—a New York of egg creams and five-cent subway rides, stickball games and wide-brimmed hats, when the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn and there were more daily papers than you could count on one hand.
He is survived by his second wife, Fukiko Aoki, and daughters Adrienne and Deirdre.
Novelist grau, Pulitzer Prize winner, dies at 91
NEW ORLEANS—Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer whose stories and novels told of both the dark secrets and the beauty of the Deep South, has died. She was 91.
Grau died Monday in a New Orleans-area memory care facility of complications from a stroke, her daughter Nora McAlister of Metairie said Wednesday. She said the family is not planning a funeral or memorial service for her, in accordance with her mother’s wishes.
Her six novels and four short story collections were all set in the Deep South, from New Orleans to north Louisiana and Alabama.
Grau won the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for her fourth book, “The Keepers of the House.” The book drew critical praise but also threats for its depiction of a long romance between a wealthy white man and his black housekeeper in rural Alabama.
