Orange clinic marks seventh year

The Living Water Community Clinic opened in Locust Grove seven years ago and has served more than 450 patients in that time, giving out $650,000 in free care in 2022 alone, according to a news release.

The clinic was born out of a vision of The Lake of the Woods Church and remains a faith-based organization. But what began as an acute care facility quickly changed to a primary care office as the clinic helped with chronic disease management, diagnostic tests, medications, health education, referrals to specialists referrals and a better quality of life. The clinic provides medical, dental, counseling and spiritual care at no cost to uninsured and underinsured citizens of Orange, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.