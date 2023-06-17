Orange clinic marks seventh year
The Living Water Community Clinic opened in Locust Grove seven years ago and has served more than 450 patients in that time, giving out $650,000 in free care in 2022 alone, according to a news release.
The clinic was born out of a vision of The Lake of the Woods Church and remains a faith-based organization. But what began as an acute care facility quickly changed to a primary care office as the clinic helped with chronic disease management, diagnostic tests, medications, health education, referrals to specialists referrals and a better quality of life. The clinic provides medical, dental, counseling and spiritual care at no cost to uninsured and underinsured citizens of Orange, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.
More than 60 volunteers donate their time and experience, including doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dentist, nurses, hygienists, assistants, counselors and administrative people. In addition, more than 90% of donations are from individuals.
— Staff report