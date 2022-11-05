HEALTH BRIEFS

Choudhry earns health award





Dr. Mohammed Choudhry, director of Mary Washington Hospital’s intensive care unit, has received Hicuity Health’s annual “We See You Care” award for clinicians who “exhibit exceptional collaboration and have made a difference for patients by leveraging telemedicine services.”

A partnership between Hicuity Health and Mary Washington Healthcare allows Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital to deliver ICU monitoring by trained intensivist physicians and critical care specialists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Choudhry “has served tirelessly” as the hospital’s ICU director, said Dr. Stephen Mandell, vice president of medical affairs with Mary Washington Healthcare. Hicuity Health acknowledged Choudhry’s “continued collaborative efforts and dedication to the advancement of patient care,” said Lou Silverman, Hicuity Health’s CEO.

Hicuity Health has its platform across 11 clinical care centers that serve more than 120 hospital partners in 27 states nationwide, helping with the care of more than 100,000 patients per year.

Hospitals get top Healthgrades

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Mary Washington Hospital have received five-star ratings in the most recent report by Healthgrades, which provides information about physicians, patients and health-care providers.

Spotsylvania Regional received awards in eight different categories. For the third consecutive year, it received top ratings for treatment of heart failure, sepsis and hip fractures. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for treatment of diabetic emergencies, spinal fusion surgery and total knee replacement, which was for the second consecutive year.

Spotsylvania Regional also was named in the top 10% nationwide for overall orthopedic services and the 2023 award for orthopedic surgery excellence.

Mary Washington Hospital received a five-star rating for total knee replacement and total hip replacement. It’s the seventh consecutive year Mary Washington has received Healthgrade’s top rating for total knee replacement and the eighth consecutive year for total hip replacement.

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. According to this year’s analysis which covered Medicare patients who had procedures between 2019 and 2021, “if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 201,586 lives could potentially have been saved, and 160,498 patients could have avoided potential complications.”

More information about the Healthgrades review is available online at healthgrades.com.

Hospital hosts prematurity day

Mary Washington Hospital will host a World Prematurity Day event, from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 17, to bring awareness to the almost 520,000 babies born preterm, or prior to 35 weeks, each year in the United States.

Officials with the hospital’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will provide information on its services as well as risk factors for premature birth. The unit admits about 350 babies each year and provides care for newborns as small as one pound, according to the hospital website.

Guests are asked to gather at the hospital atrium and wear purple in recognition of National Prematurity Awareness Month. Previous NICU patients also are asked to wear purple and visit the team. Light refreshments will be provided.

—Cathy Dyson