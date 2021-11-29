Hearing on proposed Lake Anna RV park in Spotsylvania continues this week

The Spotsylvania County Planning Commission will resume consideration Wednesday of a controversial proposal to build an RV park along the shores of Lake Anna, two weeks after it began a public hearing on a special-use permit application.
The Planning Commission suspended the Nov. 17 hearing after more than four hours of reports and comments on the RV park plan pushed the meeting past midnight. Staff had begun the process of reading more than 200 letters sent to the county.
Those readings will continue Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Holbert Building. The Planning Commission then will then determine whether to recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say.
The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a camp or recreational area with 300 recreational vehicle site and other amenities on a 135 acres along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.
The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, encompasses Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522.
The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange County.
The property is in a Resort Agricultural District, but, according to county staff, the site is designated rural residential on the future land-use map in the Comprehensive Plan.
The plans show a layout with street system that has three cul-de-sacs. The RV park would include a marina and dock, a swimming pool, two amphitheaters and a wastewater treatment system.
At the Nov. 17 public hearing, more than 40 residents spoke out against a special-use permit for the proposed park, citing concerns over environmental impacts to the lake and surrounding properties. They also said the park could create traffic and boating safety issues and would be contrary to the rural nature of the area.
The applicant’s attorney said they would comply with all of the regulations of a special-use permit, should the county grant one, including conducting studies that could terminate the proposal.
