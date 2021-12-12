Heisman 2022: Who stands between Bryce Young and 2nd trophy?

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was the first redshirt freshman to win the Heisman, in 2012, and Jameis Winston of Florida State matched the feat the following year.

Lamar Jackson of Louisville also was a sophomore when he won the Heisman in 2016.

Among the sophomore and redshirt freshmen to win the Heisman, only Tebow played two more seasons in college after winning the award. Tebow finished third in the voting in 2008 and fifth in 2009.

All the others played just one more year of college football and none came particularly close to winning another Heisman. Manziel was fifth in 2013; Winston was sixth in 2014 and Jackson third in 2017.

History suggest the odds are against Young repeating. Or maybe college football is due for another two-time Heisman winner.

Expect Stroud to be a contender, too.

Assuming talented juniors such as Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State and Breece Hall of Iowa State move on to the NFL, who else will go into 2022 with Heiman hype?

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma