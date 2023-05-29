Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The University of Mary Washington Center for Historic Preservation awarded its 2023 Book Prize to “Heritage and Hoop Skirts: How Natchez Created the Old South.” Paul Hardin Kapp’s book examines how the women of Natchez, Mississippi, underpinned a flagging Depression-era economy through an embellished interpretation of its history. Kapp weaves a complex and compelling story involving not only the Natchez Garden Club but federal Depression-era programs like the Historic American Building Survey and the Works Progress Administration .

This book is a timely and relevant resource for preservationists in historic towns across the South who are interested in further understanding the movement during the 1930s and acknowledging how these biases continue to shape historical interpretation and representation today.

Paul Hardin Kapp is an Associate Professor of Architecture in the College of Fine and Applied Arts as well as the Associate Director of the Collaborative for Cultural Heritage Management at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Kapp previously won the UMW Center for Historic Preservation Book Prize in 2013 for “SynergiCity: Reinventing the Postindustrial City.”

The University of Mary Washington Center for Historic Preservation has awarded this prize annually since 1989 to the book (or books) with the most potential for positively impacting the discipline of historic preservation in the United States. In making its selection, the jury focuses on books that break new ground or contribute to the intellectual vitality of the preservation movement. Winners receive a monetary prize and are invited to give a lecture at UMW. The jury was comprised of preservation academics, professionals, alumni, and a current student.