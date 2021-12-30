Hickory
Another 556 people had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Christmas Eve, the largest one-day increase since the pandemic began in March 2020.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags goes into effect in Fredericksburg on Saturday, and Wegmans is responding by removing single-use plast…
Two residents in separate counties work to shed light on past atrocities involving Black men.
Federal officials say some brands of the treatment, which local hospitals are using, aren't effective against omicron variant.
By STAFF REPORTS
One Virginia family received the keys to their new 3D-printed home in time for Christmas. It is Habitat for Humanity's first 3D-printed home in the nation.
Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a Spotsylvania County house fire, authorities said.
Allison Bragg, her husband William Gardner and dozens of their friends spent months creating a Christmas village in their Spotsylvania County …
