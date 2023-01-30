High school basketball standings

Through Friday's games
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
Massaponax ; 7-2 ; 14-3
Stafford ; 7-2 ; 12-5
Colonial Forge ; 4-4 ; 9-9
Mountain View ; 4-4 ; 8-10
Brooke Point ; 3-5 ; 6-9
Riverbend ; 3-6 ; 6-12
North Stafford ; 2-7 ; 5-14
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
Courtland ; 8-2 ; 14-4
King George ; 7-3 ; 14-3
Caroline ; 7-3 ; 9-8
Eastern View ; 7-3 ; 8-9
Spotsylvania ; 5-5 ; 8-10
Chancellor ; 4-6 ; 5-11
Culpeper ; 1-9 ; 6-12
James Monroe ; 1-9 ; 6-12
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
Massaponax ; 9-0 ; 13-4
Riverbend ; 7-2 ; 13-3
Colonial Forge ; 5-4 ; 7-10
North Stafford ; 5-5 ; 7-8
Mountain View ; 3-5 ; 11-6
Brooke Point ; 2-6 ; 3-10
Stafford ; 0-9 ; 0-11
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
Eastern View ; 10-0 ; 16-0
Culpeper ; 9-1 ; 14-3
Chancellor ; 7-3 ; 12-5
King George ; 4-5 ; 8-8
James Monroe ; 4-6 ; 7-10
Caroline ; 3-6 ; 7-11
Courtland ; 2-8 ; 5-14
Spotsylvania ; 0-10 ; 1-17