 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school basketball standings

  • 0

Through Friday's games

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O’all

Massaponax ; 7-2 ; 14-3

Stafford ; 7-2 ; 12-5

Colonial Forge ; 4-4 ; 9-9

Mountain View ; 4-4 ; 8-10

Brooke Point ; 3-5 ; 6-9

Riverbend ; 3-6 ; 6-12

North Stafford ; 2-7 ; 5-14

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O’all

Courtland ; 8-2 ; 14-4

People are also reading…

King George ; 7-3 ; 14-3

Caroline ; 7-3 ; 9-8

Eastern View ; 7-3 ; 8-9

Spotsylvania ; 5-5 ; 8-10

Chancellor ; 4-6 ; 5-11

Culpeper ; 1-9 ; 6-12

James Monroe ; 1-9 ; 6-12

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O’all

Massaponax ; 9-0 ; 13-4

Riverbend ; 7-2 ; 13-3

Colonial Forge ; 5-4 ; 7-10

North Stafford ; 5-5 ; 7-8

Mountain View ; 3-5 ; 11-6

Brooke Point ; 2-6 ; 3-10

Stafford ; 0-9 ; 0-11

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O’all

Eastern View ; 10-0 ; 16-0

Culpeper ; 9-1 ; 14-3

Chancellor ; 7-3 ; 12-5

King George ; 4-5 ; 8-8

James Monroe ; 4-6 ; 7-10

Caroline ; 3-6 ; 7-11

Courtland ; 2-8 ; 5-14

Spotsylvania ; 0-10 ; 1-17

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert