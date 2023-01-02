High school basketball standings

BOYS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Massaponax ; 3-0 ; 10-1
Stafford ; 3-0 ; 8-3
North Stafford ; 1-1 ; 3-7
Riverbend ; 1-2 ; 3-5
Colonial Forge ; 0-1 ; 4-5
Brooke Point ; 0-2 ; 2-5
Mountain View ; 0-2 ; 2-6
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Caroline ; 1-0 ; 3-4
King George ; 1-1 ; 7-1
Courtland ; 1-1 ; 5-3
James Monroe ; 1-1 ; 5-3
Eastern View; 1-1 ; 4-3
Spotsylvania ; 1-1 ; 4-5
Chancellor ; 1-1 ; 1-6
Culpeper ; 0-1 ; 3-4
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Massaponax ; 3-0 ; 6-1
Colonial Forge ; 1-0 ; 2-7
Riverbend ; 2-1 ; 7-2
Mountain View ; 1-1 ; 5-2
Brooke Point ; 1-1 ; 2-4
North Stafford ; 1-2 ; 3-5
Stafford ; 0-3 ; 0-4
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Team ; Dist. ; O'all
Eastern View; 2-0 ; 5-0
Culpeper ; 2-0 ; 5-2
James Monroe ; 1-0 ; 3-3
Chancellor ; 1-1 ; 6-3
Courtland ; 1-1 ; 2-5
King George ; 0-1 ; 2-4
Caroline ; 0-2 ; 4-5
Spotsylvania ; 0-2 ; 1-7