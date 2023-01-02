 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball standings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Massaponax ; 3-0 ; 10-1

Stafford ; 3-0 ; 8-3

North Stafford ; 1-1 ; 3-7

Riverbend ; 1-2 ; 3-5

Colonial Forge ; 0-1 ; 4-5

Brooke Point ; 0-2 ; 2-5

Mountain View ; 0-2 ; 2-6

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Caroline ; 1-0 ; 3-4

King George ; 1-1 ; 7-1

Courtland ; 1-1 ; 5-3

James Monroe ; 1-1 ; 5-3

Eastern View; 1-1 ; 4-3

Spotsylvania ; 1-1 ; 4-5

Chancellor ; 1-1 ; 1-6

Culpeper ; 0-1 ; 3-4

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Massaponax ; 3-0 ; 6-1

Colonial Forge ; 1-0 ; 2-7

Riverbend ; 2-1 ; 7-2

Mountain View ; 1-1 ; 5-2

Brooke Point ; 1-1 ; 2-4

North Stafford ; 1-2 ; 3-5

Stafford ; 0-3 ; 0-4

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Team ; Dist. ; O'all

Eastern View; 2-0 ; 5-0

Culpeper ; 2-0 ; 5-2

James Monroe ; 1-0 ; 3-3

Chancellor ; 1-1 ; 6-3

Courtland ; 1-1 ; 2-5

King George ; 0-1 ; 2-4

Caroline ; 0-2 ; 4-5

Spotsylvania ; 0-2 ; 1-7

