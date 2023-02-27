BOYS' BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday's state quarterfinals
Landstown at Patriot
Forest Park at Oscar Smith
Edison at South Lakes
James Madison vs. Hayfield (at South County), 7
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday's state quarterfinals
Princess Anne/Green Run loser at Woodside/Maury winner
Woodside/Maury loser at Princess Anne/Green Run winner
Stone Bridge/Patrick Henry-Roanoke loser at Glen Allen/Highland Springs winner
Glen Allen/Highland Springs loser at Stone Bridge/Patrick Henry-Roanoke winner
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday's state quarterfinals
Handley at E.C. Glass
Western Albemarle vs. Tuscarora (at Riverside), 7:30
Matoaca at King's Fork
Heritage-Lynchburg at Varina
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday's state quarterfinals
Staunton River vs. Cave Spring (at Hidden Valley), 7
Northside vs. Spotswood (at East Rockingham), 7
Hopewell/Lake Taylor loser at Skyline
William Monroe at Hopewell/Lake Taylor winner
VHSL CLASS 2
Friday's state quarterfinals
Brunswick vs. Madison County (at Monticello), 7
Strasburg at John Marshall, 7
Radford/Floyd County loser at Virginia High
Graham at Radford/Floyd County winner
VHSL CLASS 1
Friday's state quarterfinals
Franklin at Lancaster, 6
Middlesex at Altavista, 7
George Wythe vs. Twin Springs (at Gate City), 7
Honaker at Auburn, 7
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday's first round
Fredericksburg Christian at Virginia Academy, 5
Seton at Atlantic Shores, 5
North Cross at Norfolk Collegiate, 6
Virginia Episcopal at Peninsula Catholic, 7
Byes: Highland, Hargrave Military, Miller School, Steward
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday's first round
Christ Chapel at Kenston Forest, 6
Brunswick at Walsingham, 6
Westover Christian at Grace Christian, 7
Roanoke Catholic at Veritas
Byes: Fairfax Christian, Life Christian, Carmel, Eastern Mennonite
VISAA DIVISION IV
Tuesday's first round
StoneBridge at Saint Michael
Grace Christian at Chelsea, 5
Denbigh Baptist at Church Hill
Williamsburg Christian at Blessed Sacrament, 6
Byes: Banner Christian, Hampton Christian, Carlisle, New Covenant
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday's state quarterfinals
West Potomac vs. James Madison (at South Lakes), 7
Oakton vs. Robinson (at Fairfax), 7:45
Manchester at Osbourn Park
Gainesville at Thomas Dale
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday's state quarterfinals
Glen Allen at Massaponax/William Fleming winner
Massaponax/William Fleming loser at L.C. Bird
Salem-Va. Beach at Menchville/Norview winner
Menchville/Norview loser at Princess Anne
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday's state quarterfinals
Louisa vs. Tuscarora (at Riverside), 5:30
Sherando vs. Pulaski County (at Christiansburg), 7
Hanover/Matoaca loser at Hampton
King's Fork at Hanover/Matoaca loser
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday's state quarterfinals
Spotswood vs. Carroll County (at Pulaski), 7
Lord Boutetort at Liberty Christian
Lakeland/Lafayette loser at Meridian
Brentsville at Lakeland/Lafayette winner
VHSL CLASS 2
Friday's state quarterfinals
Brunswick vs. Clarke County (at Strasburg), 7
Strasburg at John Marshall
Floyd County/Glenvar loser at Gate City
Central-Wise at Floyd County/Glenvar winner
VHSL CLASS 1
Friday's state quarterfinals
King & Queen at Rappahannock County, 6
Buffalo Gap at Rappahannock
Eastern Montgomery vs. J.I. Burton (at U.Va.-Wise), 5:30
Eastside vs. Fort Chiswell (at Carroll County), 7
VISAA DIVISION IV
Tuesday's first round
Saint Michael at Broadwater Academy, 5:30
Tidewater Academy at Grace Christian, 5
Banner Christian at Fuqua, 5
Blessed Sacrament at Denbigh Baptist, 5:30
Byes: Carlisle, Christ Chapel, Chelsea, Grove Christian