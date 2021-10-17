 Skip to main content
High school: Fairbanks takes fifth place in boys race at milestat.com Invitational
Riverbend's Blake Fairbanks finished fifth in the boys 5,000-meter race at Saturday's milestat.com Invitational at Pole Green Park at Mechanicsville.

Fairbanks crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 38 seconds. Other regional high finishers in the 351-competitor field included North Stafford's Samuel Yakulis Jr. (16.08, 17th place) and Brooke Point's Brady Brennan (16.11, 20th).

In the girls 5,000, Colonial Forge's Ali DiClemente was the region's top finisher, completing the course in 19.15 (27th place). Mountain View's Emma Wunderly (19.20) was 32nd in the field of 278. 

