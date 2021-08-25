High school field hockey preview: Chancellor seniors want to go out with another title

Kaitlyn Bestick figured it would be easier.

As a precocious freshman in 2018, she produced the ultimate game-winning goal in Chancellor’s Class 4 field hockey state championship victory over Eastern View, a day after scoring twice in a semifinal triumph over Midlothian.

“I was so young,” she says now. “I don’t know if I fully appreciated that win.”

It was easy to assume more championships would follow. But while the Chargers have remained a power, they hit a roadblock in the form of Great Bridge in each of the past two postseasons, including a 2-0 state final loss during the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season.

Now, Bestick and eight other seniors are down to their final shot--one they’re not taking lightly.

“They know what they need to do,” said Jim Larkin, the Virginia High School Hall of Fame coach who has led the Chargers to five state titles (and five runner-up finishes) in the past 20 years. “They just need to push harder to get over the top.”

Larkin had a long, heart-to-hear conversation with his players after the most recent loss to Great Bridge, which could have been even more lopsided if not for some spectacular saves by goalie Regan Bestick, Kaitlyn’s twin sister.