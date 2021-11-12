High school field hockey: Stafford's title bid ends with 5-2 loss to First Colonial in Class 5 semifinal

The Stafford High School field hockey team hasn’t been startled often this season.
The Indians entered the Class 5 semifinals Friday against First Colonial unbeaten after 23 games.
They earned Commonwealth District regular season and tournament titles and the Region 5D crown.
But the Indians hadn’t seen a team quite like the Patriots out of Virginia Beach.
First Colonial jumped on Stafford early with two goals in the first three minutes. The slow start proved too much for the Indians to overcome as they fell short of reaching the state title contest with a hard-fought 5–2 defeat at Spotsylvania High School.
“They definitely came out with a bang,” Stafford senior Olivia Stocks said. “That’s really tough to come back from. But I’m super proud of this team for never giving up. I don’t feel like we ever let up throughout the game and that’s definitely something to be proud of walking off the field.”
The Indians clawed their way back into the contest in the first half, but were outscored 2–0 in the final 30 minutes.
Stocks’ goal off an assist from Camryn DeLeva with 6:20 to go before intermission pulled Stafford within 2–1. After another First Colonial tally, a determined Mattie Furrow drilled home a goal off an assist from Madison Patton just 19 seconds before halftime.
Stafford trailed 3–2 at the break.
“That goal 100 percent gave us a spark that it was possible if we truly wanted it,” Furrow said. “If we hadn’t gotten that goal we might’ve been shy, but that really did give us confidence.”
Despite Stafford’s self-assuredness, First Colonial kept coming.
The Patriots’ two second-half goals at the 11:16 mark of the third quarter and with 11:04 to go in the game sealed the victory.
The Indians’ struggled defensively, but Stafford coach Bryce Barnes said it wasn’t for a lack of effort. DeLeva made three defensive saves and Braelynn Greenlaw recorded another. Goalkeepers Caitlyn and Addison Kahn were under siege throughout the game, but each made multiple saves.
“It was difficult for the whole defensive unit,” Barnes said. “Our defense hadn’t faced the type of pressure we saw today. For that being the first time they’ve seen that level of competition, they stepped up and played hard.”
First Colonial (18–2) will face rival Frank Cox today at Courtland for the state championship. Cox handed the Patriots their only two defeats this season, most recently in the Region 6A championship game.
Stafford looks forward to next season. Barnes noted the Indians graduate just five seniors. They achieved a milestone in Friday’s loss with their 100th goal of the season.
“I think this has been a fantastic season, one that these girls will not forget,” Barnes said. “A lot of milestones, but they know it’s still work to be done.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526