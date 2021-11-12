High school field hockey: Stafford's title bid ends with 5-2 loss to First Colonial in Class 5 semifinal

The Stafford High School field hockey team hasn’t been startled often this season.

The Indians entered the Class 5 semifinals Friday against First Colonial unbeaten after 23 games.

They earned Commonwealth District regular season and tournament titles and the Region 5D crown.

But the Indians hadn’t seen a team quite like the Patriots out of Virginia Beach.

First Colonial jumped on Stafford early with two goals in the first three minutes. The slow start proved too much for the Indians to overcome as they fell short of reaching the state title contest with a hard-fought 5–2 defeat at Spotsylvania High School.

“They definitely came out with a bang,” Stafford senior Olivia Stocks said. “That’s really tough to come back from. But I’m super proud of this team for never giving up. I don’t feel like we ever let up throughout the game and that’s definitely something to be proud of walking off the field.”

The Indians clawed their way back into the contest in the first half, but were outscored 2–0 in the final 30 minutes.